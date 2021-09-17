Texas woman convicted in deaths of 2 Kansas carnival vendors

GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — A Texas woman was convicted Friday of capital murder for her role in the slayings of a Wichita couple who were killed after a carnival worker ordered their deaths as part of a fictitious carnival mafia.

A Barton County jury found Kimberley Stacey Younger, 57, of Aransas Pass, Texas, guilty on charges of capital murder, conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, solicitation to commit murder in the first degree and theft, the Kansas attorney general's office said in a news release.