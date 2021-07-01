Texas soldier who shot protester indicted on murder charge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An Army soldier who shot and killed an armed protester after driving into a crowd demonstrating against police violence in the Texas capital last summer has been indicted on murder charge, authorities said Thursday.

Sgt. Daniel Perry, who was stationed at Fort Hood, was booked and released on $300,000 bail, said Kristen Dark, a spokeswoman for the Travis County Sheriff's Office. She said Perry was booked on one count of murder and one count of deadly conduct in the death of Garrett Foster, 28.