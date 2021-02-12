Texas reports 324 more virus deaths, toll tops 40,000

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas reported 324 more deaths Friday from the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 as the state’s pandemic death toll topped 40,000.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said the state's COVID-19 deaths now total 40,095. The state's confirmed and probable coronavirus cases rose by 11,371 to 2,541,845.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Texas has fallen by 5,941.3, a decrease of 34.3%, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

But only 9.8% of the Texas population has received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only 3.6% of the population have completed their round of vaccinations, the CDC said.