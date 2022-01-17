Texas rabbi: Security training paid off in hostage standoff JAKE BLEIBERG and ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press Jan. 17, 2022 Updated: Jan. 17, 2022 12:54 a.m.
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — U.S. and British authorities Monday continued an investigation into the weekend standoff at a Texas synagogue that ended with an armed British national dead and a rabbi crediting past security training for getting him and three members of his congregation out safely.
Authorities identified the hostage-taker as a 44-year-old British national, Malik Faisal Akram, who was killed Saturday night after the last hostages ran out of Congregation Beth Israel around 9 p.m. The FBI said there was no early indication that anyone else was involved, but it had not provided a possible motive.
Written By
JAKE BLEIBERG and ERIC TUCKER