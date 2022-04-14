Texas moves to ease border gridlock over 'sense of urgency' ACACIA CORONADO and PAUL J. WEBER , Associated Press April 14, 2022 Updated: April 14, 2022 7:44 p.m.
1 of5 A long line of trucks is seeing stalled at the Bridge of the Americas, one of two ports of entry in Ciudad Juarez going into the U.S.on April 12, 2022. The truckers have seen prolonged processing times implemented by Gov. Abbott which they say have increased from 2-3 hours up to 14 hours in the last few days. (Omar Ornelas /The El Paso Times via AP) Omar Ornelas/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 A long line of trucks is seeing stalled at the Zaragoza International Bridge, one of two ports of entry in Ciudad Juarez going into the U.S.on April 12, 2022. The truckers blocked both north and south bound commercial lanes in protest after they have seen prolonged processing times implemented by Gov. Abbott which they say have increased from 2-3 hours up to 14 hours in the last few days. (Omar Ornelas /The El Paso Times via AP) Omar Ornelas/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Truckers block the entry way for commercial truckers to enter the Santa Teresa Port of Entry leading into New Mexico Tuesday April 12, 2022. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials confirmed Tuesday that there was another blockade at the Mexican customs facility at the Santa Teresa port of entry in southern New Mexico, not far from El Paso. Those protests are misguided since New Mexico has nothing to do with Texas' inspection policies, said Jerry Pacheco, executive director of the International Business Accelerator and president of the Border Industrial Association. (Roberto E. Rosales /The Albuquerque Journal via AP) ROBERTO E. ROSALES/AP Show More Show Less
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The logjam of trucks at the U.S.-Mexico border finally began breaking Thursday after nearly a week as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott eased off his latest dramatic action over immigration that has gridlocked some of the world's busiest trade ports and taken a mounting economic toll.
“There is a sense of urgency now to reach deals that did not exist before,” Abbott said.
ACACIA CORONADO and PAUL J. WEBER