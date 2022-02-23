Texas county hopes online dashboard eases crime concerns

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials in Texas’ busiest court system said Wednesday they are hopeful a new online dashboard that details information on the granting of bail in criminal cases will address growing public concerns over rising crime.
Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia said the new dashboard would also bring scrutiny and accountability to the role that bail bondsmen play in the criminal justice system. An attorney for a statewide group representing bondsman called the county’s efforts a “distraction” to take attention away from a troubled criminal justice system.