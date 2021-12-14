Texas county OKs $5M settlement over Black motorist's death

GEORGETOWN, Texas (AP) — A Texas county approved a $5 million wrongful death lawsuit settlement Tuesday with the family of a man who sheriff's deputies shocked with stun guns after a 2019 chase that was filmed by the real-time police TV series “Live PD."

Commissioners in suburban Williamson County, just north of Austin, authorized the settlement with the family of Javier Ambler, a Black man whose car deputies chased after trying to pull him over for allegedly failing to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic.