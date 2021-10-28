Tennessee warning horse owners of West Nile danger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s state veterinarian this week reminded horse owners to protect their animals from West Nile Virus after a horse in Weakley County that contracted the disease had to be euthanized.

Horse owners should work with a veterinarian to determine a vaccination schedule, according to a news release from the Agriculture Department. Because West Nile is a mosquito-borne illness, horses in areas with heavy mosquito infestations may require more frequent vaccination. Owners should also eliminate mosquito breeding sites by removing standing water and regularly cleaning water containers. And they can use equine-approved repellents and fans in the stalls.