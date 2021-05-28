Tennessee shelter for immigrant children opened under Trump

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee licensed a shelter for immigrant children a year before the state's Republican governor and U.S. Senators began expressing outrage over unaccompanied minors being sent to Chattanooga.
Gov. Bill Lee tweeted last week that President Joe Biden's administration needs to “secure the border & stop scattering children across the country” after a local television station aired footage of children arriving at a Chattanooga airport and boarding buses in the middle of the night. Lee noted that the state had declined an earlier request by the administration to house immigrant children in Tennessee National Guard facilities.