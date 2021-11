NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's wildlife agency is offering grants to help cities, schools, community groups and environmental organizations buy seedlings for planting trees along rivers and streams.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said five $500 grants are available for each of the agency's four Aquatic Habitat Protection projects, for a total of $2,500 per region. The four projects have offices in Jackson, Nashville, Crossville and Morristown.