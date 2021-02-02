Tennessee man charged in last month's US Capitol riot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man was arrested Monday in connection with the Capitol riot in Washington, D.C., last month, a federal official said.

Eric Chase Torrens, 28, of Gallatin, was arrested in Gallatin on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, David Boling, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office for the Middle District of Tennessee, said in a news release.

Torrens was to appear before a U.S. magistrate judge in Nashville on Monday. No information about a lawyer who could speak on Torrens' behalf was given.

Several others from Tennessee were charged earlier.

The charges stem from the Jan. 6 riot when supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol as Congress gathered to certify the November election won by Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. The siege came after a rally led by Trump in which he repeated false claims of a stolen election and urged his supporters to “fight like hell.” Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died during the unrest.