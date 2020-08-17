Tennessee lawmaker hospitalized as he battles coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A state lawmaker in Tennessee has been hospitalized as he battles the coronavirus, officials said.

Tennessee state Rep. Mike Carter, an Ooltewah Republican, was hospitalized Sunday at Erlanger hospital, his colleagues told the Chattanooga Times Free Press Sunday night.

“Our friend and colleague is battling COVID, and he is in ICU in Erlanger and we covet your prayers and so does he,” House Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison said.

Faison said he and Carter “texted together today, and he asked me to make sure people are praying for him.”

On Monday morning, Carter tweeted that he was feeling a little better, but expected ups and downs during his recovery.

Carter, who is chairman of the House Civil Justice Committee, was absent during last week’s special legislative session.

He attended a July 31 Hamilton County Lincoln Day dinner where a number of prominent Republicans were criticized for not wearing masks and posted a photo of himself with U.S. Senate Republican nominee Bill Hagerty. Neither man wore a mask in the image.

He is the second Tennessee lawmaker known to have tested positive for COVID-19. Rep. Kent Calfee, R-Kingston, announced last month that he had tested positive for the virus but was asymptomatic.