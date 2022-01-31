Tennessee governor delivers 4th State of the State speech

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee promised on Monday in his fourth annual address to lawmakers to boost education funding, invest in infrastructure projects and funnel more money to the state's law enforcement agencies.
The Republican, who is currently running for reelection, focused heavily on Tennessee's exceptionalism without even mentioning the COVID-19 pandemic still plaguing most of the state — which has consistently struggled with low vaccination rates compared to the rest of the country.