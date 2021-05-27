Tennessee bathroom law sponsor now says it has penalties JONATHAN MATTISE, Associated Press May 27, 2021 Updated: May 27, 2021 11:32 a.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The sponsor of Tennessee’s new law requiring businesses and government facilities to post signs if they let transgender people use the bathrooms of their choice now says owners and officials who refuse could face up to six months in jail — a penalty that went unmentioned during legislative hearings and debate.
The question of who would do the enforcing remains murky as well.
JONATHAN MATTISE