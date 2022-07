NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is starting a sales tax-free weekend that covers back-to-school needs such as clothing, school supplies and computers. The sales tax holiday runs from Friday through Sunday.

It includes general clothing items that cost less than $100 each. School and art supplies that cost less than $100 an item also are covered. Computers, including laptops, are included if they cost $1,500 or less.