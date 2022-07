NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has announced the award of $5.2 million in grants to install direct current fast chargers for electric vehicles along interstates and major highways around the state.

The grants will fund 32 chargers at 13 different sites as part of a partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority to develop a statewide fast-charging network along major travel corridors. TVA is contributing $15 million toward the network.