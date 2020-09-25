Tennessee accepting applications for appeals court opening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is now accepting applications for an opening on the state’s Court of Criminal Appeals.

A state Supreme Court news release says the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments will consider the applications for the opening created by retiring Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Thomas Woodall, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Anyone interested must be a licensed attorney at least 30 years old, a state resident for five years and a resident of the Middle Tennessee Grand Division.

Applications must be submitted to the Administrative Office of the Courts by noon on Oct. 6. Applicants will be interviewed remotely sometime in late October. Those hearings will be livestreamed online.

The application can be found online at http://tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources.