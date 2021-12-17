Tennessee State University's Glover named to federal panel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University President Glenda Glover has been appointed vice chair of the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities by President Joe Biden. TSU announced the appointment in a news release this week.

The advisory board works to increase the capacity of HBCUs to provide a high-quality education and serve as engines of opportunity for their students. Among other things, the board recommends infrastructure improvements and new technologies that can help ensure the long-term viability of these institutions, according to the U.S. Department of Education.