Tennessee Gov. Lee appoints CEO for Memphis megasite

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday appointed Clay Bright to serve as CEO of the Memphis Regional Megasite industrial complex, which will soon be home to a Ford electric vehicle and battery plant.

Bright currently serves as the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Transportation. He is slated to earn $175,000 a year in his new position, which involves working with a newly formed board of directors known as the Megasite Authority to oversee the buildout of the site.