Tenn. brothers clear stores of sanitizer products for resale

Two Tennessee brothers cleared stores shelves of thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer and packs of antibacterial wipes in an elaborate plan to resell them for profit during the U.S. coronavirus outbreak before online retailer Amazon stopped their sales and the state attorney general sent a cease-and-desist letter.

Now, Matt and Noah Colvin of Hixson, Tennessee, are stuck with a garage full of products, The New York Times reported.

“It’s been a huge amount of whiplash,” Matt Colvin said. “From being in a situation where what I’ve got coming and going could potentially put my family in a really good place financially to ‘What the heck am I going to do with all of this?’”

Donate, apparently.

Matt Colvin said after the newspaper published the story that he was exploring giving the supplies away, including 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer.

He defended his initial plans to hoard products for profit.

“I honestly feel like it’s a public service,” he said. “I’m being paid for my public service.”

The brothers drove to stores scooping up supplies around Chattanooga, Tennessee, on March 1, the day after the first U.S. coronavirus death was announced.

Noah Colvin then drove 1,300 miles (about 2,100 kilometers) over three days across Tennessee and Kentucky, filling a rented truck with hand sanitizers and antibacterial wipes while his brother stayed home preparing for more supplies he had ordered.

Matt Colvin said he posted 300 bottles of hand sanitizer for sale on Amazon between $8 and $70 each and immediately sold them all. “It was crazy money,” he told the newspaper.

The next day, Amazon pulled Matt Colvin's items along with thousands of other similar listings, citing price gouging. Some of the sellers behind the listings were suspended, while EBay soon banned U.S. sales of sanitizers and masks.

Matt Colvin had turned Amazon sales into a six-figure career starting in 2015, advertising Nike shoes and pet toys and by following popular trends.

In early February, when the coronavirus was spreading in China, the former Air Force technical sergeant bought 2,000 “pandemic packs” from a local liquidation firm that were left over from a defunct company. He bought them at $3.50 per pack and resold them at a substantial profit.

When public demand for sanitizers and wipes started to skyrocket, Matt and Noah Colvin went to work buying them up.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee declared a state of emergency on Thursday. Part of that included the triggering of an anti-price gouging law.

“We will not tolerate price gouging in this time of exceptional need, and we will take aggressive action to stop it,” Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III said in a statement Saturday night.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron added that “this is a time where we have to focus on helping our neighbors, not profiting from them.”