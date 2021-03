GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — A suburban Portland teen was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter for killing a man in a botched drug deal robbery, prosecutors said Friday.

Jacob Cadle, 19, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, robbery with a firearm and attempted assault for the death of 23-year-old Joshua Cermack and the wounding of Christian Stai, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.