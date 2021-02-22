Teen sought in fatal bowling alley shooting turns himself in

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 17-year-old boy sought in connection with a bowling alley shooting near Philadelphia that left one person dead and four others injured has turned himself in, authorities said Monday.

The teen faces numerous counts, including murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault, stemming from the shooting Saturday night in East Norriton, which is about 23 miles (37 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia. He turned himself in around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The shooting at Our Town Alley, formerly Facenda Whitaker Lanes, occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. Authorities said the teen and two other males entered the bowling alley and three minutes later there was a physical altercation between them and the victims.

Authorities said the teen pulled a firearm with an extended magazine from his jacket and began shooting. The three suspects then fled, leaving behind three cell phones, one of which belonged to the suspect.

The Montgomery County prosecutor’s office said Frank Wade, 29, of Philadelphia was found dead in the entrance to the bowling alley. An autopsy Sunday concluded that he died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Four relatives of Wade — ages 19, 21, 26 and 31 — were found wounded. They all remained hospitalized Monday and were expected to recover from their wounds.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

There were about 50 to 75 people in the bowling alley at the time of the shooting, including several young children.