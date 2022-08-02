Teen indicted in fatal shooting at Baltimore intersection

BALTIMORE (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a 15-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of a motorist who confronted the teen and others who were cleaning windshields for cash at a downtown Baltimore intersection, the state's attorney's office said Tuesday.

The teen is charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in the death of Timothy Reynolds, 48, of Baltimore after the confrontation near the city’s Inner Harbor on July 7, news outlets reported. The teen was arrested last month and charged with first-degree murder as an adult.