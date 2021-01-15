Teen charged in fatal New Year's Day wrong-way crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck teen accused of driving the wrong way on a Bismarck expressway and killing a South Dakota woman New Year's Day is facing four felony charges.

Kenyon Eagle, 18, had a blood alcohol content of nearly three times the legal limit to drive when his pickup collided head-on with the victim's car about 2 a.m., according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Tiffany Shaving, 24, of Cherry Creek, died at the scene of the crash.

Eagle made a left turn in Mandan and went the wrong way in frosty and foggy conditions in the westbound lanes of the expressway, the patrol said.

Two passengers in Shaving's her car were seriously injured and required surgery, the Bismarck Tribune reported. Eagle was also taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

He made a virtual initial court appearance Thursday. He's charged with reckless endangerment, criminal vehicular homicide and two counts of criminal vehicular injury.

His defense attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment.