Teddy bear lost in Glacier park returned to 6-year-old girl AMY BETH HANSON, Associated Press Nov. 12, 2021 Updated: Nov. 12, 2021 12:50 a.m.
In this photo provided by Ben Pascal, five-year-old Naomi Pascal, holding her teddy bear, is pictured on a hike to Hidden Lake in Glacier National Park, Mont., in October 2020. Naomi lost the bear while on the hike, but it was found by a park ranger who took care of the bear until it was spotted on the dash of his ranger truck and returned to Naomi this fall. (Ben Pascal via AP)
In this photo provided by Nona Windham, Naomi Pascal's teddy bear sits on a rock near the Hidden Lake Trail in Glacier National Park, Mont., on Oct. 9, 2020. Windham, of Michigan, took a picture of the teddy bear as a joke, because it was the only bear she saw in the park that day. Earlier this year, Windham saw a post about the lost teddy bear on a Glacier park Facebook page, knew it had to be the same one and responded with the picture she had taken the day it was lost. "So happy the little girl got him back," Windham said. (Nona Windham via AP)
In this photo provided by Terry Hayden, Naomi's Pascal's stuffed bear, Teddy, is pictured on the dash of a park ranger's pickup truck in Glacier National Park, Mont., on Sept. 30, 2021. Naomi had lost the bear in the park nearly a year earlier. A family friend spotted the bear on the dash, contacted rangers and was able to get the bear back to Naomi in Jackson, Wyo. (Terri Hayden via AP)
In this photo provided by Terri Hayden of Bigfork, Mont., Hayden talks online with Naomi Pascal on Oct. 2, 2021, as a friend shows Naomi the teddy bear the little girl lost in Glacier National Park, Montana, a year earlier. (Terri Hayden via AP)
In this photo provided by Ben Pascal, he is seen holding his daughter, Naomi Pascal, with her Teddy at an orphanage in Ethiopia in June 2016. Naomi lost Teddy in Glacier National Park in October 2020, but a park ranger picked it up and had it on the dash in his pickup truck when a family friend spotted it in September 2021. The bear is back with Naomi at her home in Jackson, Wyoming. (Ben Pascal via AP)
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A little girl who lost a special teddy bear she'd had since being adopted from an Ethiopian orphanage thought it was gone forever when she forgot it along a trail in Glacier National Park last year.
Her parents and family friends still held onto a glimmer of hope.
Written By
AMY BETH HANSON