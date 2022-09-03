Teacher shortages grow worrisome in Poland and Hungary VANESSA GERA and JUSTIN SPIKE, Associated Press Sep. 3, 2022 Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 4:27 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of29 Students attend the beginning of a new school year at the Limanowski High School in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The public schools in Poland are facing a shortage of teachers, a problem that is growing increasingly serious each year as people leave the profession over low wages and policies of a government which they fear does not value them. A teachers union and teachers say the situation threatens the education of the country's youth, though the government insists that they are exaggerating the scale of the problem. Michal Dyjuk/AP Show More Show Less
2 of29 FILE - A member of Hungary's Teachers' Union (PSZ) walks down the stairs during a protest, at a school year opening event, with a black umbrella over their head to signify the problems of education, in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Public schools in Poland and Hungary are facing a shortage of teachers at a time when both countries are taking in many Ukrainian refugee children. For years, teachers have been fleeing public schools over grievances regarding low wages and a sense of not being valued by their governments. Anna Szilagyi/AP Show More Show Less 3 of29
4 of29 Piotr Polatynski looks at his wife, left, and daughter, right, during an interview with The Associated Press in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The public schools in Poland are facing a shortage of teachers, a problem that is growing increasingly serious each year as people leave the profession over low wages and policies of a government which they fear does not value them. A teachers union and teachers say the situation threatens the education of the country's youth, though the government insists that they are exaggerating the scale of the problem. Michal Dyjuk/AP Show More Show Less
5 of29 FILE - Members of Hungary's Teachers' Union (PSZ) stand during a protest, at a school year opening event, with black umbrellas over their heads to signify the problems of education, in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Public schools in Poland and Hungary are facing a shortage of teachers at a time when both countries are taking in many Ukrainian refugee children. For years, teachers have been fleeing public schools over grievances regarding low wages and a sense of not being valued by their governments. Anna Szilagyi/AP Show More Show Less 6 of29
7 of29 Andrzej Wyrozembski, a school principal at the Limanowski High School, gives an opening speech at the beginning of a new school year in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The public schools in Poland are facing a shortage of teachers, a problem that is growing increasingly serious each year as people leave the profession over low wages and policies of a government which they fear does not value them. A teachers union and teachers say the situation threatens the education of the country's youth, though the government insists that they are exaggerating the scale of the problem. Michal Dyjuk/AP Show More Show Less
8 of29 FILE - Members of Hungary's Teachers' Union (PSZ) stand during a protest, at a school year opening event, with black umbrellas over their heads to signify the problems of education, in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Public schools in Poland and Hungary are facing a shortage of teachers at a time when both countries are taking in many Ukrainian refugee children. For years, teachers have been fleeing public schools over grievances regarding low wages and a sense of not being valued by their governments. Anna Szilagyi/AP Show More Show Less 9 of29
10 of29 An empty classroom at the Limanowski High School in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The public schools in Poland are facing a shortage of teachers, a problem that is growing increasingly serious each year as people leave the profession over low wages and policies of a government which they fear does not value them. A teachers union and teachers say the situation threatens the education of the country's youth, though the government insists that they are exaggerating the scale of the problem. Michal Dyjuk/AP Show More Show Less
11 of29 Students hold a banner reading "we stand by our teacher" during a protest in solidarity with their teachers in front of the St. Stephen's Basilica in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Public schools in Poland and Hungary are facing a shortage of teachers at a time when both countries are taking in many Ukrainian refugee children. For years, teachers have been fleeing public schools over grievances regarding low wages and a sense of not being valued by their governments. Anna Szilagyi/AP Show More Show Less 12 of29
13 of29 A student walks in the corridor at the Limanowski High School in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The public schools in Poland are facing a shortage of teachers, a problem that is growing increasingly serious each year as people leave the profession over low wages and policies of a government which they fear does not value them. A teachers union and teachers say the situation threatens the education of the country's youth, though the government insists that they are exaggerating the scale of the problem. Michal Dyjuk/AP Show More Show Less
14 of29 Hungarian students protest in solidarity with their teachers in front of the St. Stephen's Basilica in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. The banner says "without teachers there is no future". Public schools in Poland and Hungary are facing a shortage of teachers at a time when both countries are taking in many Ukrainian refugee children. For years, teachers have been fleeing public schools over grievances regarding low wages and a sense of not being valued by their governments. Anna Szilagyi/AP Show More Show Less 15 of29
16 of29 A students attends the beginning of a new school year at the Limanowski High School in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The public schools in Poland are facing a shortage of teachers, a problem that is growing increasingly serious each year as people leave the profession over low wages and policies of a government which they fear does not value them. A teachers union and teachers say the situation threatens the education of the country's youth, though the government insists that they are exaggerating the scale of the problem. Michal Dyjuk/AP Show More Show Less
17 of29 A banner reads "we stand by our teacher" during a students protest in solidarity with their teachers in front of the St. Stephen's Basilica in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Public schools in Poland and Hungary are facing a shortage of teachers at a time when both countries are taking in many Ukrainian refugee children. For years, teachers have been fleeing public schools over grievances regarding low wages and a sense of not being valued by their governments. Anna Szilagyi/AP Show More Show Less 18 of29
19 of29 The banner gives "the worst grade to politicians in empathy, toleration and cooperation". Hungarian students protest in solidarity with their teachers in front of the St. Stephen's Basilica in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Public schools in Poland and Hungary are facing a shortage of teachers at a time when both countries are taking in many Ukrainian refugee children. For years, teachers have been fleeing public schools over grievances regarding low wages and a sense of not being valued by their governments. Anna Szilagyi/AP Show More Show Less
20 of29 Students enter the classroom at the Limanowski High School in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The public schools in Poland are facing a shortage of teachers, a problem that is growing increasingly serious each year as people leave the profession over low wages and policies of a government which they fear does not value them. A teachers union and teachers say the situation threatens the education of the country's youth, though the government insists that they are exaggerating the scale of the problem. Michal Dyjuk/AP Show More Show Less 21 of29
22 of29 Students sit in a classroom at the Limanowski High School in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The public schools in Poland are facing a shortage of teachers, a problem that is growing increasingly serious each year as people leave the profession over low wages and policies of a government which they fear does not value them. A teachers union and teachers say the situation threatens the education of the country's youth, though the government insists that they are exaggerating the scale of the problem. Michal Dyjuk/AP Show More Show Less
23 of29 Hungarian students hold a banner during a protest in solidarity with their teachers in front of the St. Stephen's Basilica in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Public schools in Poland and Hungary are facing a shortage of teachers at a time when both countries are taking in many Ukrainian refugee children. For years, teachers have been fleeing public schools over grievances regarding low wages and a sense of not being valued by their governments. Anna Szilagyi/AP Show More Show Less 24 of29
25 of29 Hungarian students protest in solidarity with their teachers in front of the St. Stephen's Basilica in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. The banner in the back says "I report to comrade Putin". Public schools in Poland and Hungary are facing a shortage of teachers at a time when both countries are taking in many Ukrainian refugee children. For years, teachers have been fleeing public schools over grievances regarding low wages and a sense of not being valued by their governments. Anna Szilagyi/AP Show More Show Less
26 of29 Students stand in front of the entrance to the Limanowski High School in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The public schools in Poland are facing a shortage of teachers, a problem that is growing increasingly serious each year as people leave the profession over low wages and policies of a government which they fear does not value them. A teachers union and teachers say the situation threatens the education of the country's youth, though the government insists that they are exaggerating the scale of the problem. Michal Dyjuk/AP Show More Show Less 27 of29
28 of29 Ewa Jaworska, a teacher at the Limanowski High School, poses for a picture in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The public schools in Poland are facing a shortage of teachers, a problem that is growing increasingly serious each year as people leave the profession over low wages and policies of a government which they fear does not value them. A teachers union and teachers say the situation threatens the education of the country's youth, though the government insists that they are exaggerating the scale of the problem. Michal Dyjuk/AP Show More Show Less
29 of29
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Ewa Jaworska has been a teacher since 2008 and loves working with young people. But the low pay is leaving her demoralized. She even has to buy her own teaching materials sometimes, and is disheartened by the government using schools to promote conservative ideas which she sees as backward.
Like many other Polish teachers she is considering a career change.
Written By
VANESSA GERA and JUSTIN SPIKE