ALBEMARLE, N.C. (AP) — An assistant instructor at a military-style school for at-risk teens is accused of sexually assaulting a student in her dorm room, a North Carolina sheriff's office said.

The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office said Cody Lee Eudy, 28, was arrested on May 30 and charged with second-degree forcible sex offense and sexual acts with a student, The Charlotte Observer reported.