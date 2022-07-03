Tea Room that vintage motorcycle club called home closes

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Time Warp Tea Room on North Central Street closed its doors this past week after 20 years of business in Knoxville. Along with it, the Time Warp Vintage Motorcycle Club reached the end of an era, no longer able to call the Happy Holler hangout its home.
Knox News visited the final Tuesday night motorcycle meetup to find out what makes retro bikes so attractive and why the tea room was the perfect place to form this tight-knit community.