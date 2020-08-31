Tattoo, tanning salons give go-ahead to reopen in Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Citing a decline in coronavirus cases, officials in a South Florida county are allowing tattoo and body piercing parlors and tanning salons to reopen starting Monday.

Palm Beach County officials issued the order late Sunday after getting permission from Gov. Ron DeSantis' office.

The businesses will have to adapt appropriate safety protocols to stop the spread of the virus, according to the order.

The Palm Beach County order comes just a few weeks after DeSantis said he was considering allowing South Florida to move into Phase 2 of reopening. That would allow businesses like tattoo parlors and tanning salons to reopen in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Such businesses have been closed since March when the virus started spreading widely.