TalkSooner brings vaping education to Baldwin Schools Adolescent health coordinator: ‘My hope is that we can talk ourselves out of my job’ Olivia Fellows, Staff writer Sep. 1, 2022
TalkSooner has partnered with Baldwin Community Schools on debuting a new education vehicle that will provide services to those interested or needing help or information on adolescent vaping.
TalkSooner has partnered with Baldwin Community Schools on debuting a new education vehicle that will provide services to those interested or needing help or information on adolescent vaping.
TalkSooner has partnered with Baldwin Community Schools on debuting a new education vehicle that will provide services to those interested or needing help or information on adolescent vaping.
BALDWIN — With vaping on the rise among teens statewide, many West Michigan school districts are taking steps to educate families about the dangers of the addictive habit including Baldwin Community Schools.
TalkSooner, an organization dedicated to helping inform parents and youth about the dangers of substance use, is working with Baldwin Schools on education with a talk on e-cigarette use among youth.
