Taliban: UAE firm to run flight services on Afghan airports RAHIM FAIEZ, Associated Press Sep. 8, 2022 Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 11:23 a.m.
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban and the Abu Dhabi-based firm GAAC Solutions signed a contract Thursday for the Emirati company to provide flight services and manage planes landing and taking off on key airports in Afghanistan.
The flight guidance services deal will also include equipping the facilities and training Afghan staff at country’s three major airports, including the one in the capital of Kabul, the Taliban said.