Taiwan's Tsai says resolve in self-defense cannot be shaken HUIZHONG WU, Associated Press Aug. 23, 2022 Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 3:26 a.m.
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center left, poses for photos with a delegation from Japan, in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, poses for photos with Keiji Furuya, an ultra-conservative who heads a Japan-Taiwan parliamentarians group, in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center, bumps elbows with a member of the Japanese delegation led by Keiji Furuya, third from left, an ultra-conservative who heads a Japan-Taiwan parliamentarians group, in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Admiral James O. Ellis Jr. with the Stanford University's Hoover Institution think tank speaks during a meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, unseen, at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, meets with Admiral James O. Ellis Jr. with the Stanford University's Hoover Institution think tank, at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, poses for photos with a delegation led by Admiral James O. Ellis Jr. with the Stanford University's Hoover Institution think tank, at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's president invoked an armed conflict from 1958 as an example of the island's resolve to defend itself while she met Tuesday with more foreign visitors amid the highest tensions with China in decades.
U.S. policy researchers and Japanese lawmakers are the latest visiting delegations, just weeks after China reacted to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan by holding large-scale military exercises that included firing missiles over the island and sending ships across the midline of the Taiwan Strait.