Tacoma police investigate 2 homicides from weekend

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a parking lot Sunday morning.

It is the second homicide of the weekend, as detectives are also investigating a possible homicide from Saturday morning.

Officials received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. Sunday about a fight in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 200 block of South 80th Street.

Police found a man unresponsive and began CPR, but he was declared dead on scene. Detectives are investigating.