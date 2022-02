LAKE COUNTY — Sometimes the best way to learn is to ask questions and discuss topics.

Adding food and beverages to the mix brings a relaxed and fun venue, as experienced this past week with Coffee with the Sheriff and Chiefs and Theology on Tap with Fr. Matt Barnum.

During both events, folks were invited to bring their questions to the experts while enjoying the atmosphere at local establishments.

Coffee with the Sheriff and Chiefs began last Tuesday morning, with those in attendance sipping on piping hot coffee at Northern Exposure Cafe in Baldwin.

Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin told the Star the Coffee with the Sheriff and Chiefs is "another avenue to engage the public and establish community relationships."

The event provides an opportunity for questions, concerns and discussion about topics such as public safety to burn permits, government and dynamics with other county agencies, and a "venue where we can give hard answers that might not be asked at a public meeting," Martin explained.

Also present to answer questions were Pleasant Plains Fire Chief Chad Schaap, Sgt. Bob Meyers and U.S. Forest District Ranger Jake Lubera.

"A big thanks goes out to our awesome host Heather as well as Kim the boss," stated a post on the Lake County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Martin plans to host this event at least once a month at different venues around the county and invited all fire chiefs to attend, as well as the U.S. Forest Service and Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The next Coffee with the Sheriff and the Chiefs will be at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Brooks Corner in Irons.



On Sunday afternoon, Fr. Matt Barnum, pastor of St. Ann-St. Ignatius and St. Bernard, was pleasantly surprised at the great turnout of nearly 60 people at Oak Grove Tavern in Irons for Theology on Tap, where people were invited to anonymously write down any questions they had pertaining to the Catholic faith.

"Three theological virtues are founded on faith, hope and love. Everyone show love to their server and leave a good tip," Fr. Barnum said as he began the discussion.

Some of the topics ranged from gestures and postures priests use during Mass, to why Catholics don't eat red meat on Fridays.

When Fr. Barnum was asked, "How do we turn the other cheek?" He explained it is through prayer and submission to God, saying "There is no magic pill. We all have intellect and will. We

can choose not to sin, to turn the other cheek."

While some topics were serious in nature and some pertaining to Catholic Mass, other questions were light-hearted, with two separate individuals anonymously asking if the bishop pays his mileage for traveling between Baldwin, Luther and Irons.

When asked what his interests are outside of Mass, Fr. Barnum replied, "Molly and Maggie (his dogs), a lot of reading and studying to keep up-to-date with everything in world politics. I'm not too bad at Jeopardy. I like running the dogs on the beach when the lake is not frozen, and I like shooting guns."

The latter interest was met with applause from the group.

Fr. Barnum plans to host a Theology on Tap later this month in Luther and in Baldwin in March.