TX-Winners

By The Associated Press Here is a list of winners of races in Texas. Governor Beto O'Rourke, Dem Governor Greg Abbott (i), GOP U.S. House - District 1 Victor Dunn, Dem -- Advances to runoff Jrmar Jefferson, Dem -- Advances to runoff U.S. House - District 1 Nathaniel Moran, GOP U.S. House - District 2 Robin Fulford, Dem U.S. House - District 2 Dan Crenshaw (i), GOP U.S. House - District 3 Sandeep Srivastava, Dem U.S. House - District 3 Keith Self, GOP -- Advances to runoff Van Taylor (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff U.S. House - District 4 Iro Omere, Dem U.S. House - District 4 Pat Fallon (i), GOP U.S. House - District 5 Tartisha Hill, Dem U.S. House - District 5 Lance Gooden (i), GOP U.S. House - District 6 Jake Ellzey (i), GOP U.S. House - District 7 Lizzie Fletcher (i), Dem U.S. House - District 7 Tim Stroud, GOP -- Advances to runoff Johnny Teague, GOP -- Advances to runoff U.S. House - District 8 Laura Jones, Dem U.S. House - District 9 Al Green (i), Dem U.S. House - District 9 Jimmy Leon, GOP U.S. House - District 10 Linda Nuno, Dem U.S. House - District 10 Michael McCaul (i), GOP U.S. House - District 11 August Pfluger (i), GOP U.S. House - District 12 Trey Hunt, Dem U.S. House - District 12 Kay Granger (i), GOP U.S. House - District 13 Kathleen Brown, Dem U.S. House - District 13 Ronny Jackson (i), GOP U.S. House - District 14 Randy Weber (i), GOP U.S. House - District 15 Ruben Ramirez, Dem -- Advances to runoff U.S. House - District 15 Monica De La Cruz, GOP U.S. House - District 16 Veronica Escobar (i), Dem U.S. House - District 16 Irene Armendariz-Jackson, GOP U.S. House - District 17 Mary Jo Woods, Dem U.S. House - District 17 Pete Sessions (i), GOP U.S. House - District 18 Sheila Jackson Lee (i), Dem U.S. House - District 18 Carmen Montiel, GOP U.S. House - District 19 Jodey Arrington (i), GOP U.S. House - District 20 Joaquin Castro (i), Dem U.S. House - District 20 Kyle Sinclair, GOP U.S. House - District 21 Ricardo Villarreal, Dem -- Advances to runoff Claudia Zapata, Dem -- Advances to runoff U.S. House - District 21 Chip Roy (i), GOP U.S. House - District 22 Jamie Jordan, Dem U.S. House - District 22 Troy Nehls (i), GOP U.S. House - District 23 John Lira, Dem U.S. House - District 23 Tony Gonzales (i), GOP U.S. House - District 24 Derrik Gay, Dem -- Advances to runoff Jan McDowell, Dem -- Advances to runoff U.S. House - District 24 Beth Van Duyne (i), GOP U.S. House - District 25 Roger Williams (i), GOP U.S. House - District 26 Michael Burgess (i), GOP U.S. House - District 27 Maclovio Perez, Dem U.S. House - District 27 Michael Cloud (i), GOP U.S. House - District 28 Jessica Cisneros, Dem -- Advances to runoff Henry Cuellar (i), Dem -- Advances to runoff U.S. House - District 28 Cassy Garcia, GOP -- Advances to runoff Sandra Whitten, GOP -- Advances to runoff U.S. House - District 29 Sylvia Garcia (i), Dem U.S. House - District 30 Jasmine Crockett, Dem -- Advances to runoff Jane Hamilton, Dem -- Advances to runoff U.S. House - District 30 James Harris, GOP -- Advances to runoff James Rodgers, GOP -- Advances to runoff U.S. House - District 31 John Carter (i), GOP U.S. House - District 32 Colin Allred (i), Dem U.S. House - District 32 Antonio Swad, GOP -- Advances to runoff Justin Webb, GOP -- Advances to runoff U.S. House - District 33 Marc Veasey (i), Dem U.S. House - District 33 Patrick Gillespie, GOP U.S. House - District 34 Vicente Gonzalez (i), Dem U.S. House - District 34 Mayra Flores, GOP U.S. House - District 35 Greg Casar, Dem U.S. House - District 35 Dan McQueen, GOP -- Advances to runoff Michael Rodriguez, GOP -- Advances to runoff U.S. House - District 36 Jon Haire, Dem U.S. House - District 36 Brian Babin (i), GOP U.S. House - District 37 Lloyd Doggett, Dem U.S. House - District 37 Jenny Garcia Sharon, GOP -- Advances to runoff U.S. House - District 38 Wesley Hunt, GOP Lieutenant Governor Mike Collier, Dem -- Advances to runoff Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (i), GOP Attorney General Rochelle Garza, Dem -- Advances to runoff Attorney General George P. Bush, GOP -- Advances to runoff Ken Paxton (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff Comptroller Janet Dudding, Dem -- Advances to runoff Angel Vega, Dem -- Advances to runoff Comptroller Glenn Hegar (i), GOP Land Commissioner Jay Kleberg, Dem -- Advances to runoff Sandra Grace Martinez, Dem -- Advances to runoff Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, GOP -- Advances to runoff Tim Westley, GOP -- Advances to runoff Agriculture Commissioner Susan Hays, Dem Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller (i), GOP Railroad Commissioner - Term Exp 2022 Luke Warford, Dem Railroad Commissioner - Term Exp 2022 Wayne Christian (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff Supreme Court - Place 3 Erin Nowell, Dem Supreme Court - Place 3 Debra Lehrmann (i), GOP Supreme Court - Place 5 Amanda Reichek (i), Dem Supreme Court - Place 5 Rebeca Huddle (i), GOP Supreme Court - Place 9 Julia Maldonado, Dem Supreme Court - Place 9 Evan Young, GOP Criminal Appeals Court - Place 2 Mary Lou Keel (i), GOP Criminal Appeals Court - Place 5 Dana Huffman, Dem Criminal Appeals Court - Place 5 Scott Walker (i), GOP Criminal Appeals Court - Place 6 Robert Johnson, Dem Criminal Appeals Court - Place 6 Jesse McClure (i), GOP State Board of Education - District 1 Michael Stevens, GOP State Board of Education - District 2 Victor Perez, Dem -- Advances to runoff State Board of Education - District 3 - unexpired Marisa Perez-Diaz (i), Dem State Board of Education - District 3 Ken Morrow, GOP State Board of Education - District 5 Rebecca Bell-Metereau (i), Dem State Board of Education - District 6 Michelle Palmer, Dem State Board of Education - District 6 Will Hickman (i), GOP State Board of Education - District 7 Dan Hochman, Dem State Board of Education - District 8 Audrey Young, GOP State Board of Education - District 9 Keven Ellis (i), GOP State Board of Education - District 10 Tom Maynard (i), GOP State Board of Education - District 11 Luis Sifuentes, Dem -- Advances to runoff James Whitfield, Dem -- Advances to runoff State Board of Education - District 11 Pat Hardy (i), GOP State Board of Education - District 12 Pam Little (i), GOP State Board of Education - District 13 Aicha Davis (i), Dem State Board of Education - District 13 Kathryn Monette, GOP -- Advances to runoff Denise Russell, GOP -- Advances to runoff State Board of Education - District 14 Tracy Fisher, Dem State Board of Education - District 14 Evelyn Brooks, GOP State Senate - District 1 Bryan Hughes (i), GOP State Senate - District 2 Prince Giadolor, Dem State Senate - District 2 Bob Hall (i), GOP State Senate - District 3 Steve Russell, Dem State Senate - District 3 Robert Nichols (i), GOP State Senate - District 4 Misty Bishop, Dem State Senate - District 4 Brandon Creighton (i), GOP State Senate - District 5 Charles Schwertner (i), GOP State Senate - District 6 Carol Alvarado (i), Dem State Senate - District 7 Paul Bettencourt (i), GOP State Senate - District 8 Jonathan Cocks, Dem State Senate - District 8 Angela Paxton (i), GOP State Senate - District 9 Gwenn Burud, Dem State Senate - District 9 Kelly Hancock (i), GOP State Senate - District 10 Beverly Powell (i), Dem State Senate - District 10 Phil King, GOP State Senate - District 12 Francine Ly, Dem State Senate - District 12 Tan Parker, GOP State Senate - District 13 Borris Miles, Dem State Senate - District 14 Sarah Eckhardt (i), Dem State Senate - District 15 John Whitmire (i), Dem State Senate - District 15 George Vachris, GOP State Senate - District 16 Nathan Johnson (i), Dem State Senate - District 16 Brandon Copeland, GOP State Senate - District 17 Joan Huffman (i), GOP State Senate - District 18 Josh Tutt, Dem State Senate - District 18 Lois Kolkhorst (i), GOP State Senate - District 19 Robert Garza, GOP State Senate - District 19 Roland Gutierrez (i), Dem State Senate - District 20 Juan Hinojosa (i), Dem State Senate - District 20 Westley Wright, GOP State Senate - District 21 Judith Zaffirini (i), Dem State Senate - District 21 Julie Dahlberg, GOP State Senate - District 22 Brian Birdwell, GOP State Senate - District 23 Royce West (i), Dem State Senate - District 24 Kathy Jones-Hospod, Dem State Senate - District 24 Pete Flores, GOP -- Advances to runoff Raul Reyes, GOP -- Advances to runoff State Senate - District 25 Robert Walsh, Dem State Senate - District 25 Donna Campbell (i), GOP State Senate - District 26 Jose Menendez, Dem State Senate - District 26 Ashton Murray, GOP State Senate - District 27 Sara Stapleton-Barrera, Dem -- Advances to runoff Morgan Lamantia, Dem -- Advances to runoff State Senate - District 28 Charles Perry (i), GOP State Senate - District 29 Cesar Blanco, Dem State Senate - District 29 Derek Zubeldia, GOP State Senate - District 30 Drew Springer (i), GOP State House - District 1 Gary VanDeaver (i), GOP State House - District 2 Bryan Slaton (i), GOP State House - District 3 Cecil Bell (i), GOP State House - District 4 Keith Bell (i), GOP State House - District 5 Cole Hefner (i), GOP State House - District 6 Cody Grace, Dem State House - District 6 Matt Schaefer (i), GOP State House - District 7 Jay Dean (i), GOP State House - District 8 Cody Harris (i), GOP State House - District 9 Jason Rogers, Dem State House - District 9 Trent Ashby (i), GOP State House - District 10 Brian Harrison (i), GOP State House - District 14 John Raney (i), GOP State House - District 15 Kristin Johnson, Dem State House - District 15 Steve Toth (i), GOP State House - District 16 Will Metcalf (i), GOP State House - District 17 Madeline Eden, Dem State House - District 18 Ernest Bailes (i), GOP State House - District 19 Pam Baggett, Dem State House - District 20 Raul Camacho, Dem State House - District 20 Terry Wilson (i), GOP State House - District 21 Dade Phelan (i), GOP State House - District 22 Jacorion Randle, GOP State House - District 23 Keith Henry, Dem State House - District 23 Patrick Gurski, GOP -- Advances to runoff Terri Leo-Wilson, GOP -- Advances to runoff State House - District 24 Michael Creedon, Dem State House - District 24 Greg Bonnen (i), GOP State House - District 25 Cody Vasut (i), GOP State House - District 26 Daniel Lee, Dem State House - District 26 Jacey Jetton (i), GOP State House - District 27 Ron Reynolds (i), Dem State House - District 27 Sohrab Gilani, GOP State House - District 28 Nelvin Adriatico, Dem State House - District 28 Gary Gates (i), GOP State House - District 29 Ed Thompson (i), GOP State House - District 30 Geanie Morrison (i), GOP State House - District 31 Martha Gutierrez, Dem State House - District 31 Ryan Guillen (i), GOP State House - District 32 Todd Hunter (i), GOP State House - District 33 Justin Holland (i), GOP State House - District 34 Abel Herrero (i), Dem State House - District 35 Oscar Longoria (i), Dem State House - District 35 Oscar Rosa, GOP State House - District 36 Sergio Munoz (i), Dem State House - District 37 Ruben Cortez, Dem -- Advances to runoff Luis Villarreal, Dem -- Advances to runoff State House - District 37 Janie Lopez, GOP State House - District 38 Erin Gamez, Dem State House - District 39 Armando Martinez (i), Dem State House - District 39 Jimmie Garcia, GOP State House - District 40 Terry Canales (i), Dem State House - District 41 Bobby Guerra (i), Dem State House - District 41 John Guerra, GOP State House - District 42 Richard Raymond (i), Dem State House - District 42 Joe Brennan, GOP State House - District 43 J. M. Lozano (i), GOP State House - District 44 Robert Bohmfalk, Dem State House - District 44 John Kuempel (i), GOP State House - District 45 Erin Zwiener (i), Dem State House - District 45 Michelle Lopez, GOP State House - District 46 Sheryl Cole (i), Dem State House - District 46 Sam Strasser, GOP State House - District 47 Vikki Goodwin (i), Dem State House - District 47 Rob McCarthy, GOP State House - District 48 Donna Howard (i), Dem State House - District 49 Gina Hinojosa (i), Dem State House - District 49 Katherine Griffin, GOP State House - District 50 James Talarico, Dem State House - District 50 Victor Johnson, GOP State House - District 51 Robert Reynolds, GOP State House - District 52 Luis Echegaray, Dem State House - District 53 Joe Herrera, Dem State House - District 53 Andrew Murr (i), GOP State House - District 54 Jonathan Hildner, Dem State House - District 54 Brad Buckley (i), GOP State House - District 55 Tristian Sanders, Dem State House - District 55 Hugh Shine (i), GOP State House - District 56 Erin Shank, Dem State House - District 56 Charles Anderson (i), GOP State House - District 57 Richard Hayes, GOP State House - District 58 DeWayne Burns (i), GOP State House - District 59 Shelby Slawson (i), GOP State House - District 61 Sheena King, Dem State House - District 61 Paul Chabot, GOP -- Advances to runoff Frederick Frazier, GOP -- Advances to runoff State House - District 62 Reggie Smith (i), GOP State House - District 63 Denise Wooten, Dem State House - District 65 Brittney Verdell, Dem State House - District 65 Kronda Thimesch, GOP State House - District 66 Jesse Ringness, Dem State House - District 66 Matt Shaheen (i), GOP State House - District 67 Kevin Morris, Dem State House - District 67 Jeff Leach (i), GOP State House - District 68 David Spiller (i), GOP State House - District 69 Walter Coppage, Dem State House - District 69 James Frank (i), GOP State House - District 70 Eric Bowlin, GOP -- Advances to runoff Jamee Jolly, GOP -- Advances to runoff State House - District 71 Linda Goolsbee, Dem State House - District 71 Stan Lambert (i), GOP State House - District 72 Drew Darby (i), GOP State House - District 73 Justin Calhoun, Dem State House - District 74 Eddie Morales (i), Dem State House - District 74 Katherine Parker, GOP State House - District 75 Mary Gonzalez (i), Dem State House - District 76 Vanesia Johnson, Dem -- Advances to runoff Suleman Lalani, Dem -- Advances to runoff State House - District 77 Evelina Ortega (i), Dem State House - District 78 Joe Moody (i), Dem State House - District 79 Claudia Ordaz Perez, Dem State House - District 80 Tracy King (i), Dem State House - District 81 Brooks Landgraf (i), GOP State House - District 82 Tom Craddick (i), GOP State House - District 83 Dustin Burrows (i), GOP State House - District 84 David Glasheen, GOP -- Advances to runoff Carl Tepper, GOP -- Advances to runoff State House - District 85 Larry Baggett, Dem State House - District 85 Stan Kitzman, GOP -- Advances to runoff Phil Stephenson (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff State House - District 86 John Smithee (i), GOP State House - District 87 Four Price (i), GOP State House - District 88 Ken King (i), GOP State House - District 89 Candy Noble (i), GOP State House - District 90 Ramon Romero (i), Dem State House - District 92 Salman Bhojani, Dem State House - District 92 Joe Livingston, GOP State House - District 93 KC Chowdhury, Dem State House - District 93 Laura Hill, GOP -- Advances to runoff Nate Schatzline, GOP -- Advances to runoff State House - District 94 Dennis Sherrard, Dem State House - District 94 Tony Tinderholt (i), GOP State House - District 95 Nicole Collier (i), Dem State House - District 95 Taylor Mondick, GOP State House - District 96 David Cook (i), GOP State House - District 97 Laurin McLaurin, Dem State House - District 97 Craig Goldman (i), GOP State House - District 98 Shannon Elkins, Dem State House - District 98 Giovanni Capriglione (i), GOP State House - District 99 Mimi Coffey, Dem State House - District 99 Charlie Geren (i), GOP State House - District 100 Sandra Crenshaw, Dem -- Advances to runoff State House - District 101 Chris Turner (i), Dem State House - District 102 Ana-Maria Ramos (i), Dem State House - District 102 Susan Fischer, GOP State House - District 103 Rafael Anchia (i), Dem State House - District 104 Jessica Gonzalez (i), Dem State House - District 105 Terry Meza (i), Dem State House - District 105 Allan Meagher, GOP State House - District 106 Jared Patterson (i), GOP State House - District 107 Victoria Neave Criado (i), Dem State House - District 108 Elizabeth Ginsberg, Dem State House - District 108 Morgan Meyer (i), GOP State House - District 109 Carl Sherman (i), Dem State House - District 110 Toni Rose (i), Dem State House - District 111 Yvonne Davis (i), Dem State House - District 111 Benny Yrigollen, GOP State House - District 112 Elva Curl, Dem State House - District 112 Angie Button (i), GOP State House - District 113 Rhetta Bowers (i), Dem State House - District 114 Mark Hajdu, GOP State House - District 115 Julie Johnson (i), Dem State House - District 115 Melisa Denis, GOP State House - District 116 Trey Martinez Fischer (i), Dem State House - District 117 Philip Cortez (i), Dem State House - District 117 Aaron Schwope, GOP State House - District 118 Frank Ramirez, Dem State House - District 118 John Lujan (i), GOP State House - District 119 Elizabeth Campos (i), Dem State House - District 120 Barbara Gervin-Hawkins (i), Dem State House - District 120 Ronald Payne, GOP State House - District 121 Becca Moyer Defelice, Dem State House - District 121 Steve Allison (i), GOP State House - District 122 Angi Aramburu, Dem State House - District 123 Diego Bernal (i), Dem State House - District 123 Charlotte Valdez, GOP State House - District 124 Josey Garcia, Dem State House - District 124 Johnny Arredondo, GOP State House - District 125 Ray Lopez (i), Dem State House - District 125 Carlos Raymond, GOP State House - District 126 Sam Harless (i), GOP State House - District 128 Charles Crews, Dem State House - District 128 Briscoe Cain (i), GOP State House - District 129 Kat Marvel, Dem State House - District 129 Dennis Paul (i), GOP State House - District 130 Tom Oliverson (i), GOP State House - District 131 Alma Allen (i), Dem State House - District 131 Gerry Monroe, GOP State House - District 132 Mike Schofield (i), GOP State House - District 133 Mohamad Maarouf, Dem State House - District 134 Ann Johnson (i), Dem State House - District 135 Jon Rosenthal (i), Dem State House - District 136 John Bucy (i), Dem State House - District 136 Michelle Evans, GOP State House - District 137 Gene Wu (i), Dem State House - District 138 Stephanie Morales, Dem State House - District 138 Lacey Hull (i), GOP State House - District 139 Jarvis Johnson (i), Dem State House - District 140 Armando Walle (i), Dem State House - District 141 Senfronia Thompson (i), Dem State House - District 142 Richard Varner, GOP State House - District 143 Ana Hernandez (i), Dem State House - District 144 Mary Ann Perez (i), Dem State House - District 145 Christina Morales (i), Dem State House - District 145 Michael Mabry, GOP State House - District 146 Shawn Thierry (i), Dem State House - District 148 Penny Shaw (i), Dem State House - District 148 Kay Smith, GOP State House - District 149 Hubert Vo (i), Dem State House - District 149 Lily Truong, GOP State House - District 150 Ginny Brown Daniel, Dem State House - District 150 Valoree Swanson (i), GOP