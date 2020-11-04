https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/TX-House-5-elected-15699314.php
TX-House-5-elected
The Associated PressPublished
BULLETIN (AP) — Lance Gooden, GOP, elected U.S. House, District 5,
Texas.
AP Elections 11-03-2020 20:44
Most Popular
-
1
Lake County launches new effort to expand broadband access
-
2
Steelhead fishing should be picking up
-
3
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
4
Evart resident strikes it rich with hunting and fishing
-
5
MASSMAN: The final goodbye is always the toughest
-
6
Halozyme Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
-
7
2 men killed, boy wounded in separate St. Louis shootings
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.