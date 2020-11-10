https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/TX-House-24-elected-15716504.php
TX-House-24-elected
The Associated PressPublished
BULLETIN (AP) — Beth Van Duyne, GOP, elected U.S. House, District
24, Texas.
AP Elections 11-10-2020 12:48
