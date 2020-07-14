TX-GOP-House-Contested
0 of 409 precincts - 0 percent
Ronny Jackson, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Josh Winegarner, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 288 precincts - 0 percent
Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Ryan Krause, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 189 precincts - 0 percent
Irene Armendariz-Jackson, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Sam Williams, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 324 precincts - 0 percent
Pete Sessions, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Renee Swann, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 243 precincts - 0 percent
Robert Cadena, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Wendell Champion, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 259 precincts - 0 percent
Gary Allen, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Mauro Garza, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 176 precincts - 0 percent
Troy Nehls, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Kathaleen Wall, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 335 precincts - 0 percent
Tony Gonzales, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Raul Reyes, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 250 precincts - 0 percent
William Hayward, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Jenny Sharon, GOP 0 - 0 percent
AP Elections 07-14-2020 12:38