By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the

Democratic runoff primary for U.S. Senate.

TP PR Hegar West
Anderson 5 5 176 371
Andrews 5 5 14 15
Angelina 43 4 364 506
Aransas 7 3 293 95
Archer 12 5 42 19
Armstrong 9 9 5 3
Atascosa 24 9 376 190
Austin 17 16 123 92
Bailey 5 5 21 4
Bandera 11 11 314 91
Bastrop 23 5 2,713 955
Baylor 5 5 18 8
Bee 18 9 180 83
Bell 49 29 5,794 2,969
Bexar 743 390 35,335 18,626
Blanco 5 5 501 117
Borden 7 7 0 2
Bosque 9 9 180 111
Bowie 43 1 332 656
Brazoria 68 35 3,498 4,257
Brazos 97 56 1,993 1,572
Brewster 9 1 273 145
Briscoe 2 2 11 8
Brooks 6 6 435 284
Brown 19 19 142 89
Burleson 14 14 195 214
Burnet 21 21 864 150
Caldwell 32 21 885 320
Calhoun 26 26 246 62
Callahan 8 2 33 14
Cameron 104 16 10,720 5,442
Camp 5 5 76 180
Carson 9 9 45 11
Cass 13 13 208 218
Castro 9 9 23 22
Chambers 15 15 223 170
Cherokee 26 1 219 258
Childress 5 5 19 6
Clay 17 0 83 24
Cochran 5 5 4 3
Coke 5 5 17 1
Coleman 6 6 47 15
Collin 239 124 13,331 12,400
Collnswrth 2 2 16 9
Colorado 12 12 157 118
Comal 30 16 2,326 925
Comanche 3 1 75 31
Concho 4 4 22 16
Cooke 30 30 143 109
Coryell 16 9 710 350
Cottle 5 5 8 8
Crane 5 5 12 10
Crockett 5 5 47 42
Crosby 5 5 40 35
Culberson 6 6 33 28
Dallam 7 7 13 4
Dallas 799 314 23,539 58,368
Dawson 5 5 26 25
DeafSmith 5 2 72 56
Delta 8 1 32 20
Denton 186 95 8,949 8,373
DeWitt 10 5 177 62
Dickens 7 7 19 9
Dimmit 8 8 522 357
Donley 7 7 18 11
Duval 10 10 430 303
Eastland 7 2 63 38
Ector 41 14 356 297
Edwards 5 1 4 2
Ellis 50 19 938 1,905
ElPaso 209 107 13,430 7,660
Erath 22 14 264 88
Falls 13 0 0 0
Fannin 17 0 0 0
Fayette 13 13 474 157
Fisher 2 2 44 19
Floyd 7 1 10 10
Foard 5 5 13 1
FortBend 161 79 13,158 14,622
Franklin 2 2 62 36
Freestone 15 15 50 115
Frio 10 9 702 531
Gaines 9 3 29 13
Galveston 93 48 3,567 3,434
Garza 2 2 25 4
Gillespie 13 1 487 82
Glasscock 5 5 3 5
Goliad 10 10 56 68
Gonzales 16 1 118 52
Gray 8 8 76 22
Grayson 37 14 708 596
Gregg 22 9 540 1,033
Grimes 15 0 0 0
Guadalupe 73 33 1,847 865
Hale 31 31 101 90
Hall 8 8 19 15
Hamilton 5 5 59 33
Hansford 3 3 4 4
Hardeman 5 5 29 18
Hardin 12 1 113 121
Harris 1,013 450 56,231 58,644
Harrison 6 6 371 768
Hartley 7 7 15 7
Haskell 11 11 31 35
Hays 69 34 5,604 1,810
Hemphill 9 1 17 1
Henderson 28 13 526 431
Hidalgo 256 89 6,016 5,985
Hill 23 1 183 111
Hockley 1 1 34 33
Hood 16 9 508 237
Hopkins 22 11 190 262
Houston 22 0 123 190
Howard 27 12 101 95
Hudspeth 5 0 0 0
Hunt 34 34 383 317
Hutchinson 9 1 67 38
Irion 5 5 14 2
Jack 7 4 49 15
Jackson 10 10 82 44
Jasper 5 5 138 203
JeffDavis 6 6 85 30
Jefferson 112 83 2,331 6,932
JimHogg 6 0 117 66
JimWells 22 0 0 0
Johnson 37 1 717 577
Jones 12 7 79 56
Karnes 16 16 134 70
Kaufman 31 14 640 1,180
Kendall 11 6 617 186
Kenedy 5 5 13 17
Kent 7 7 6 2
Kerr 21 1 755 193
Kimble 8 8 25 11
King 5 5 1 1
Kinney 4 4 41 24
Kleberg 19 19 629 326
Knox 7 7 14 11
Lamar 2 2 283 384
Lamb 13 0 24 28
Lampasas 10 5 253 82
LaSalle 7 5 230 242
LaVaca 5 1 116 57
Lee 16 7 178 126
Leon 18 9 79 91
Liberty 30 5 229 172
Limestone 21 1 126 157
Lipscomb 8 8 21 8
LiveOak 7 1 40 10
Llano 9 0 519 96
Loving 5 5 3 3
Lubbock 98 45 1,889 1,374
Lynn 11 11 4 2
Madison 5 2 58 65
Marion 10 5 104 152
Martin 7 7 8 1
Mason 5 5 66 14
Matagorda 19 0 194 133
Maverick 14 14 1,249 929
McCulloch 4 4 43 18
McLennan 92 49 3,014 2,183
McMullen 4 4 2 2
Medina 8 5 540 206
Menard 7 7 13 8
Midland 45 18 608 522
Milam 12 6 307 134
Mills 7 7 28 8
Mitchell 5 5 17 13
Montague 16 7 92 30
Montgomery 51 24 4,039 2,527
Moore 8 1 30 14
Morris 5 5 51 103
Motley 6 6 4 2
Nacgdch 26 1 408 456
Navarro 31 11 151 220
Newton 23 23 53 73
Nolan 10 10 63 38
Nueces 127 66 4,190 2,342
Ochiltree 5 5 14 12
Oldham 5 2 3 1
Orange 35 35 458 431
PaloPinto 28 20 252 154
Panola 19 19 133 232
Parker 44 19 760 386
Parmer 10 1 5 2
Pecos 10 10 130 99
Polk 22 22 535 205
Potter 24 12 767 544
Presidio 8 8 98 66
Rains 8 0 54 47
Randall 23 10 1,137 380
Reagan 5 5 2 0
Real 3 3 29 16
RedRiver 20 20 69 157
Reeves 5 1 51 44
Refugio 11 11 62 50
Roberts 5 5 2 0
Robertson 16 16 139 235
Rockwall 18 18 1,212 1,130
Runnels 11 11 29 13
Rusk 23 11 288 409
Sabine 5 5 70 39
SanAugust 5 5 64 107
SanJacint 12 4 114 98
SanPatric 26 15 941 374
SanSaba 1 1 19 6
Schleicher 5 5 32 9
Scurry 12 4 39 32
Shackelfrd 8 0 0 0
Shelby 7 7 58 70
Sherman 5 5 9 2
Smith 74 34 1,403 2,161
Somervell 4 4 80 48
Starr 11 0 0 0
Stephens 9 9 22 22
Sterling 4 0 0 0
Stonewall 4 4 12 7
Sutton 5 5 13 11
Swisher 9 5 46 50
Tarrant 730 348 21,478 30,701
Taylor 35 17 752 406
Terrell 5 0 0 0
Terry 8 8 26 18
Throckmrtn 5 1 3 1
Titus 19 0 0 0
Tm Grn 35 13 608 346
Travis 248 125 48,945 37,988
Trinity 21 21 97 76
Tyler 18 0 0 0
Upshur 22 12 215 301
Upton 5 5 28 11
Uvalde 14 1 348 237
ValVerde 17 17 461 323
VanZandt 19 4 359 257
Victoria 35 14 758 387
Walker 17 17 338 370
Waller 20 0 325 399
Ward 9 9 55 37
Washington 5 5 576 357
Webb 70 1 5,981 3,297
Wharton 13 7 365 326
Wheeler 11 11 18 7
Wichita 61 51 1,043 720
Wilbarger 5 5 90 73
Willacy 17 0 0 0
Williamson 14 7 15,976 4,543
Wilson 17 16 860 307
Winkler 6 0 0 0
Wise 26 12 284 156
Wood 15 14 338 259
Yoakum 7 7 12 1
Young 9 5 93 59
Zapata 8 1 1,618 936
Zavala 7 7 254 141
Totals 8,779 4,406 362,774 334,607

AP Elections 07-14-2020 20:48