Suspicious device found at polling place in Ankeny

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — A polling place in Ankeny was evacuated for about two hours Tuesday after a suspicious item was found, police said.

Officers called to the Lakeside Center Tuesday morning found a device that looked like a pipe bomb in grass near the center.

The center was being used as a polling place for an Ankeny school district special election.

Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald described the device as a metal piece with two end caps, “similar to a pipe bomb,” WHO-TV reported.

The center was evacuated and agents from the Iowa State Fire Marshal's office, the FBI and the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called in, police said.

The device was “made safe” about 11:50 a.m. and the center was reopened.

Fitzgerald said other polling places in Ankeny were checked an no other similar incidences were reported.

An investigation into the origins of the device is continuing.