Suspension of Bridgeport cop in Black woman's case reversed

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — An independent arbitrator says a police detective in Connecticut’s largest city should have his administrative leave reversed, after he and another officer were taken off the job earlier this year amid allegations of insensitivity in their handling of separate cases in which Black women were found dead in their apartments.
In each of the two cases in Bridgeport, the families of Lauren Smith-Fields, 23, and Brenda Lee Rawls, 53, said police did not notify them of the women's deaths in a timely manner.