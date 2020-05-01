Suspects in Arkansas, Ohio killings arrested in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A U.S. Marshals task force in Tennessee says two men have been arrested on warrants related to separate killings in Ohio and Arkansas.

The Marshals Service said in a news release Thursday that Dwight Harris has been arrested in Ridgley, Tennessee. Harris was tracked down by a police dog named Echo while he was hiding under a large fuel tank.

Harris had been wanted on a murder warrant from Cleveland, Ohio, marshals said. He is being held at a local jail, pending extradition.

Correy Crawford was arrested early Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee, marshals said. Crawford had been wanted on a capital murder warrant in the death of Demarcus Daniels in Blytheville, Arkansas.

Crawford has been taken to detention facilities in Blytheville.

Both men were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. It was not immediately known if either man had a lawyer who could comment on their behalf.