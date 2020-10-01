Suspect sought in mall shooting that wounded 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting at a Tennessee mall that wounded one man, authorities said.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening inside Opry Mills mall as two groups of people approached each other, Nashville police said in a tweet. Officials called the shooting targeted and said the 19-year-old victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect pulled out a gun and fired at least three shots, hitting the victim in the chest, police said. He fled the mall after the shooting and hasn’t been identified yet.

The mall was immediately evacuated, police Capt. Jason Reinbold said, and two guns were recovered from the parking lot.

“This is clearly, from the (surveillance) video, not a random act,” police spokesman Don Aaron told reporters at the scene.