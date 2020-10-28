Suspect shot during east Wichita police chase

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police said officers have shot and wounded a man in an exchange of gunfire while attempting to arrest him because he is suspected of firing at an officer from a nearby town last week.

Police said in a tweet that the suspect fled Tuesday night before coming to a stop and firing at officers. The officers returned fire, striking the man. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. No one else was in the car with the suspect, and no officers were injured.

Police described the man as a “violent felon" and said he is suspected of shooting a Mulvane police officer last week during a vehicle pursuit. The name of the man wasn't immediately released.