Suspect shot by Missouri police officer hospitalized

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — A suspect has been hospitalized with possibly life-threatening injuries after being shot by a St. Louis County police officer Saturday in the suburb of Jennings.

St. Louis County police spokesman Sgt. Ben Granda told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that no police were injured.

He didn’t immediately provide details on the identity of the person who was shot, their condition or what led up to the shooting.