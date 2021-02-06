Suspect in 2016 Las Vegas killing arrested at Mexican border

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal authorities in Arizona have arrested a man near the U.S.-Mexico border who is suspected in a 2016 homicide case in Las Vegas, authorities said.

The Las Vegas police department said on Friday that Victor Delgado Jr., 27, was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection near a border crossing in Nogales, Arizona. Delgado is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas, where he faces multiple charges including murder.

It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Police said two men allegedly began fighting at the gas pumps in front of a Las Vegas gas station on Oct. 13, 2016, around 6:15 a.m. when a third person approached and fired several shots, killing a 28-year-old man.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man as Daniel Villanueva.

Police said the shooter and one of the men fled the scene. Arrest warrants were later issued for two men, including Delgado. Police said they believed the suspects left and then returned to the Las Vegas area in 2019.

Records show the other man — identified by police as Jordan Delgado — has not yet been found. Authorities have not released any information on the relationship between the two suspects. It wasn't immediately known if Jordan Delgado has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.