Suspect identified in shooting of WVa police officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia have identified a suspect in the shooting of a police officer.

According to a criminal complaint, Joshua M. Phillips, 38, had been free on bond from a January 2020 weapon-related arrest, news outlets reported.

Phillips is suspected of shooting Charleston police officer Cassie Johnson on Tuesday as Johnson was responding to a parking complaint. Phillips also was wounded and was caught a short distance away. No charges have been filed.

Both Johnson and Phillips remained hospitalized Wednesday. Johnson was in an intensive care unit.

Johnson was sworn in as a police officer in January 2019.