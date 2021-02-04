Suspect arrested in Inver Grove Heights homicide

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Police in a Twin Cities area city say they have made an arrest in the homicide of a man whose body was found in a snowbank.

Officers were dispatched to a neighborhood in Inver Grove Heights about 8 a.m. Monday on reports of a suspicious incident. They found 39-year-old Bryant Jon Lutgens, of Burnsville, laying in the snowbank. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Wednesday, police put out an alert on a vehicle they said was connected to the homicide, KARE-TV reported.

That vehicle was later spotted in Minneapolis, where police initiated a traffic stop and arrested a 42-year-old Richfield man. He is currently being held in the Dakota County Jail awaiting charges.

A second person in the vehicle was arrested after officers found the individual was wanted on a Wisconsin warrant.

At this point investigators have not said how Lutgens died or released a motive for the homicide.