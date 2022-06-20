Survey looks at how COVID-19 affected Hawaii residents

HONOLULU (AP) — A new report from the University of Hawaii provides a comprehensive look at how the COVID-19 pandemic affected Hawaii residents with their jobs, ability to buy food, their mental well-being and how vaccination status played a factor.
“Health Effects and Views of COVID-19 in Hawaii,” the first quarterly report from the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization, looks at impacts that the pandemic had on people beyond the direct effects, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.