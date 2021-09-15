Supreme Court fast tracks Minneapolis ballot issue on police

Julio Cortez/AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to take up a dispute over whether Minneapolis residents will decide a ballot question on the future of policing in the city where George Floyd died in police custody.

Chief Justice Lorie Gildea put the case on the fast track, ordering all sides to file papers by 5 p.m. Her order followed a ruling by Hennepin County Judge Jamie Anderson on Tuesday that the ballot language approved by the City Council was “unreasonable and misleading.”